Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 116.78% from the company’s current price.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

MRNS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,821. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $390.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 370,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

