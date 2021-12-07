Maro (MARO) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $58.75 million and $3.10 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,676,496 coins and its circulating supply is 499,651,340 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

