Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.95. Marqeta shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 56,167 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

