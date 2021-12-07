Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Raised by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

