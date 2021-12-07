Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.