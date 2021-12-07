Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72.
In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
