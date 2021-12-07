Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Marten Transport worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.