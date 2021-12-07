Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.61

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 15297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.