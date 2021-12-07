Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells $12,450,601.80 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. 21,096,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of -170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.