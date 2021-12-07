Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $2,047,500.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,096,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,479. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.