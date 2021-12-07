Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.23.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.