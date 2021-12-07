MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

MasTec stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

