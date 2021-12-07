Mate Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,601.00 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Mate has a total market cap of $187,965.52 and $12,601.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mate has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.