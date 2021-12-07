Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 1,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.00.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
