MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,082.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $931,468.93 and $128,082.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.20 or 0.99355283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00281186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00438315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00188732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

