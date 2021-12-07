MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.17

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 25171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -484.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 158,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

