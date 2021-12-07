McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.18

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.18 and last traded at $258.79, with a volume of 14249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.