Medicalchain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $308,905.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

