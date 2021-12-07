Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 19835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

