Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$2.03. 61,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 82,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

