Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

