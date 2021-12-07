MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $6,665.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

