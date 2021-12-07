Megacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $200,271.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00318625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,764,607 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

