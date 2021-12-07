Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Sells C$14,028.30 in Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$14,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,496.80.

Graeme Melton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Graeme Melton sold 194 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$2,754.80.

TSE MRD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.35. 6,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.92 and a 12-month high of C$15.34. The firm has a market cap of C$473.06 million and a P/E ratio of 42.32.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

