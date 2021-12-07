Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00279655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009633 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010380 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

