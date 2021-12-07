Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $970,660.62 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $970,660.62 and $58.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00272529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

