MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $63.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,175.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,743. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,480.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,581.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.