Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 14th

Mercato Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Mercato Partners Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mercato Partners Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MPRAU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

