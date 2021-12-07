Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

