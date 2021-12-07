Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.53 and last traded at $72.04. 202,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,673,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,442,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,685,000 after purchasing an additional 484,963 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.