Meridian Network (LOCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $489.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $217,351.13 and approximately $489.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00316922 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010138 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $736.10 or 0.01465050 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.