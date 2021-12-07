Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $269.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.23 million and the highest is $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

