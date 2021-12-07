Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

