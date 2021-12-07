Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.08. 3,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

