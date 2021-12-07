Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $327.68

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.68 and last traded at $327.68, with a volume of 1065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.76.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

