Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.95

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.20. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 7,460 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

