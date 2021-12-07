Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.66 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $355,611.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002066 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,403,834 coins and its circulating supply is 79,403,736 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

