M&G (LON:MNG) Trading 2.4% Higher

M&G plc (LON:MNG) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197.05 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.61). 4,450,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,954,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.10 ($2.55).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

