M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Shares Up 2.6%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

