Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,501 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

NTRA stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.