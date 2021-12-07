MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $770,505.27 and $186.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 37,614.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001613 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062506 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.99 or 0.01235455 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

