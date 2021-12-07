Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

