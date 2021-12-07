Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

