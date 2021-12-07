MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 13.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. 189,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,555,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 3.54.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

