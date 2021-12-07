Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 126.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.90. 34,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

