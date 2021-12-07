Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $852.00

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 852 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.30), with a volume of 45786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($11.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 788.44. The company has a market capitalization of £524.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.