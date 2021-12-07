Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Middlesex Water worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Middlesex Water by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.