Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 24100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$26.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.