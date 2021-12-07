Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 19,217 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 50,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.53.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

