Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

