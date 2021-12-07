Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Down 0.7%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.55. 214,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 265,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 42.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

